CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois football program has parted ways with its offensive coordinator, Head Coach Bret Bielema announced.
Bielema released the following statement Friday:
"After my evaluation of our 2021 season, I have decided to make a transition from offensive coordinator Tony Petersen. I would like to thank Tony for his work and commitment to our football program over the past year."
Petersen joined Bielema at the U of I when the new staff was announced near the end of 2020. He served as quarterback coach along with the offensive coordinator role in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.