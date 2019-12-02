CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini hosted Miami to kick off the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Illinois trailed by as many as 27 points in the first half but rallied back.
Freshman big man Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 23 points on 8-8 shooting from the field.
Four Illinois starters were in double digits.
It came down to the wire. There were under 10 seconds in the game when Ayo Dosunmu drove inside but Miami's Chris Lykes took a charge.
Lykes was a thorn in the side of Illinois all night. He led everyone with 28 points as the Hurricanes defeated the Illini, 81-79.
Illinois is now 6-2 this season and will begin Big Ten play on Saturday at Maryland.