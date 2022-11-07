CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illinois men's basketball team started off their regular season with a win.
The Illini defeated Eastern Illinois 87-57 at the State Farm Center.
Illinois was led by Terrence Shannon Jr. who had a game-high 24 points.
Coleman Hawkins looked sharp as well. He made five threes in the first half as he put up a career-high 23 points. He also added 12 rebounds.
Dain Dainja came off the bench and impressed. He played 16 minutes and tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds.
As a team, Illinois collected nine blocks.
The Illini's next game is at home on Friday against Kansas City. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM.
