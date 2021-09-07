CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- After a great start to the regular season, the Illini hit a road bump.
UTSA came into Champaign and handed Illinois their first loss of the Bret Bielema era, 37-30.
The Roadrunners never trailed. They out gained the Illini by 85 yards, had two more first downs and won the time of possession battle.
Even with all of that, Illinois battled and gave themselves a chance at the end of the game.
It's a tough loss for the orange and blue but now... it's onto their next opponent.
