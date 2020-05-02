CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Although the world is in a crisis due to COVID-19, it's given people the opportunity to step up and help out their neighbors.
And that's exactly what the Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics did today.
The group handed out 1,500 bandana-type face coverings to residents of Champaign County.
And it was a huge success. In just 12 minutes, all 1,500 face coverings were handed out.
