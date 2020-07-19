DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illinois Thundercats were looking for their third straight win of the regular season as they hosted the Sangamon County Outlaws.
This game went back and forth from the opening kickoff.
The Thundercats were led by Kelvin Bernard who ended the game with two rushing touchdowns.
ITC edged the Outlaws this evening by the slimmest of margins, 25-24.
The Thundercats improve their record this season to 3-2.
