DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illinois Thundercats are coming off of a national championship season.
The team is trying to carry the momentum into this season as the team hosted the Mid-State Thunderbirds this afternoon at Firestone Football Field.
The Thundercats were firing on all cylinders early. Quarterback QuinTon Fonville and wide receiver Nino Jones connected on two touchdowns in the first quarter and the defending champs would roll from there.
The Thundercats would go on to defeat the Thunderbirds, 28-14.
