DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's APEX Volleyball club welcomed a special gues Friday at Eisenhower High School.
Kathy Bresnahan, a two-time Iowa state champion and author of "The Miracle Season", made an appearance.
The book details how her high school volleyball team overcame the tragic loss of their All-State setter and defended their state title.
The book has since been adapted into a movie. It is free to watch on Youtube.
APEX Volleyball will host their Decatur Midwest Invite on Saturday and Sunday.
