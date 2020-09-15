MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- The most athletic coach in America is a 5-foot-11 36-year-old. Want proof? Watch his videos.
Ponce Palmer has a legendary vertical leap that enables him to do things in the air that people 6-foot-11 can't even do. Why is it extra mysterious? Nobody knows how high it is. Palmer claims he's never measured it, though as you see in his jaw-dropping highlights, it is certainly 50+ inches.
He went to Cumberlands (Ky.) to play basketball and ended up at St. Francis (Ill.) to play football. In high school Palmer attended Findlay and MacArthur.
These days, Palmer is the head varsity baseball coach at Meridian in addition to serving as an assistant for the basketball and football teams. With a wife and (soon-to-be) three kids, free time is hard to come by, but when he does have it he is either in the gym dunking, fishing or hunting deer in the woods.
In this WAND Sports feature, Gordon Voit gets a firsthand (even interactive) view of Ponce Palmer's incredible dunking prowess. The duo even re-creates the famous Dwyane Wade-to-Lebron James alley-oop photo!
