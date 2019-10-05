WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) -- At WAND we cover all levels of football especially when it's supporting a great cause.
The second annual "Tackle Cancer" JFL Flag Football Game was hosted at Warrensburg-Latham High School today.
And look at the athletes getting after it.
Jim Bray created this event once his wife Rhonda was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last September.
He says that it was his way of supporting his wife the best way he knows how which is through the game of football.
Rhonda has since become 100 percent cancer free and together the two use the "Tackle Cancer" game to raise money for other local families effected by the disease.