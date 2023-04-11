GIFFORD, Ill. (WAND) -- Brad Underwood's annual "Kickin' Cancer" fundraiser was held Tuesday night at Gordyville, USA.
More than 1,400 people came out to show support for the Coaches vs. Cancer event.
Underwood was joined by Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Purdue's Matt Painter, Iowa's Fran McCaffery, and Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg. Last year they raised nearly $300,000 and this year the goal was $325,000.
