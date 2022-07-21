CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - It is every baseball players' dream. To land with a Major League Baseball club.
And for three former Fighting Illini, that dream is now a reality.
Pitcher Cole Kirschsieper was taken in the 12th round by the Miami Marlins. The Atlanta Braves then took first baseman Justin Janas about a dozen picks later. And catcher Jacob Campbell went undrafted but ended up signing a deal with the San Diego Padres.
