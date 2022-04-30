LAS VEGAS, NV. (WAND) - Three Illini football players heard their name called during the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.
It all started Friday night when the Detroit Lions selected Kerby Joseph with the 97th overall pick.
Joseph became the highest drafted Illini safety since 1991.
On Saturday, two more Illinois Football players' dreams became reality. In the sixth round, the Vikings scooped up Tackle Vederian Lowe and the Bears drafted the hometown kid, Doug Kramer. The Illinois center was second team All-Big Ten in 2021.
