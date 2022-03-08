CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Three Illini basketball players earned All-Big Ten honors today.
Big man Kofi Cockburn was named to the conference's first team! He's the only player in the country to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Senior Trent Frazier earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. He also was voted to the coaches' Big Ten All-Defensive Team. Frazier is the number one ranked guard in the country in ball screen defense.
Lastly, Alfonso Plummer was named to the All-Big Ten third team. He leads the conference in three point field goals while shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.
