CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini have several returners with loads of talent.
Today, three Illinois players were named to national watch lists.
Offensive lineman Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe were each named to the Outland Trophy Watch List.
This award is given to the nation's best interior lineman by the Football Writers Association of America.
Kramer is a 2021 PFF Preseason All-America Honorable Mention while Lowe has started 40 games for Illinois which is tied for most among current Illini players.
Linebacker Jake Hansen was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.
This will be awarded to the Top Defensive Player in college football by the Football Writers Association of America.
This is Hansen's third national preseason honor. In addition to the Nagurski watch list, he's also up for the Bednarik Award as well as the Butkus Award.
