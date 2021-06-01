DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The MacArthur girls basketball team was loaded with talent this season and today proved it.
Three Lady Generals student-athletes will be moving on to play college basketball.
Quincienia "Q" Jackson is heading to State Fair Community College in Missouri. She is the Lady Generals all-time leading scorer with 1,582 points and she grabbed over 900 career rebounds.
Hayley Diveley is going to Kankakee Community College. She spent one season with MacArthur and made 26 threes.
Taya Davis will continue her journey at Odessa Community College in Texas. She had 1,073 points in her career while dishing out 496 assists.
It was also a very emotional afternoon. All three student-athletes had custom basketballs to honor their late head coach Dubb Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.