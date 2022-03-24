PANA, Ill. (WAND) -- Three Pana student-athletes turned their dreams into a reality today.
Drew Hackler, Carter Hocq and Logan Gorenz all signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level.
Hackler tallied 119 total tackles and signed with North Central College.
Hocq and Gorenz are staying in central Illinois and are heading to Millikin.
All three are able to take a deep breath now and gear up for playing at the collegiate level.
