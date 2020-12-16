SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Three Sacred Heart-Griffin football players have secured their football future.
Reese Edwards is headed to Illinois State, Alex Sweetland will travel to Minnesota to play for St. Thomas and Kadinn Morris will take his talent to the MAC and play for Western Michigan.
The three signed their letters of intent Wednesday at Home Plate Bar and Grill in Springfield, Illinois.
