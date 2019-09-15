DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Several of our local team are 3-0 as we enter week 4 of the high school football regular season.
We focus on Central A&M and Effingham.
The Raiders are outscoring their opponents 132-26 in their first three games.
Their offense is averaging 44 points per game in that stretch while their defense is giving up an average of under 9.
The Hearts have been the definition of road warriors this season.
In week one Effingham knocked off a solid Mater Dei team 32-28.
After getting a win over Lincoln at home, the Hearts traveled to Jerseyville and took down Jersey Community, 34-28.