From the girls high school playoffs to the boys 8th grade state championship games, our viewing area's basketball teams were busy on Thursday night!
HIGH SCHOOL: HIGHLIGHTS
- MacArthur claims 3A regional crown in win over Paris
- Charleston improves to 29-0 with 3A regional championship win over Champaign Central
- Teutopolis cruises past Sullivan to win the 2A sectional title in Tuscola
- Schlarman makes quick work of Ridgeview to advance to the 1A Super-Sectional
JUNIOR HIGH: VIDEO BREAKDOWN
- Decatur's Robertson Charter wins its ninth IESA title when the 8th grade boys beat Christ The King (Springfield) in 2A at Mt. Pulaski High School
- Three other area schools win IESA titles: A-C Central (1A), Teutopolis (3A), Grant (Springfield) (4A)