DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Sisters Tina and Katina Martin Dominated the track scene during their time at Eisenhower winning multiple state medals.
But the track was the second most impressive thing about the two, their academics took the front stage.
The two both committed to Harvard University where they both study economics!
They discussed their workload and how they have become mentors in their two years in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.