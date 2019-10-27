Tons of local high school football teams advanced to the playoffs.
Here is a list of which matchups to keep an eye on in central Illinois.
1A Playoff Matchups
#16 Havana (5-4) at #1 Central A & M (9-0)
#9 Cumberland (6-3) at #8 Fisher (7-2)
#13 Tri-County (5-4) at #4 Arcola (7-2)
#15 North Greene (5-4) at #2 Argenta-Oreana (8-1)
#10 ALAH (6-3) at #7 Carrollton (7-2)
#14 Salt Fork (5-4) at #3 Camp Point Central (8-1)
#11 Casey-Westfield (6-3) at #6 Athens (7-2)
2A Playoff Matchups
#16 Red Bud (5-4) at #1 Pana (8-1)
#15 Sesser-Valier (5-4) at #2 Maroa-Forsyth (8-1)
#14 Hamilton County (5-4) at #3 St. Teresa (8-1)
#11 Flora (6-3) at #6 Tuscola (7-2)
3A Playoff Matchups
#16 Newton (5-4) at #1 Beardstown (9-0)
#15 St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at #2 Williamsville (9-0)
#10 Monticello (6-3) at #7 DuQuoin (8-1)
#14 North Mac (5-4) at #3 Vandalia (9-0)
4A Playoff Matchups
#16 Taylorville (5-4) at #1 Illinois Valley Central (9-0)
#13 Clinton (6-3) at #4 Unity (8-1)
#14 Breese Central (5-4) at #3 Effingham (8-1)
5A Playoff Matchups
#16 MacArthur (5-4) at #1 Mt. Zion (9-0)
#15 LaSalle-Peru (5-4) at #2 Rochester (8-1)
#14 Troy Triad (6-3) at #3 Marion (8-1)
#11 Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-3) at #6 Morris (7-2)
6A Playoff Matchups
#15 Danville (6-3) at #2 Glenwood (9-0)
#10 Springfield (7-2) at #7 Lemont (7-2)
#11 Providence Catholic (6-3) at #6 Normal Community West (7-2)