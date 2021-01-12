DECATUR, ILL. (WAND-TV) -- Current CBS broadcaster, former NFL quarterback, and former Eastern Illinois University quarterback Tony Romo is heading to the College Football Hall of Fame.
The announcement came Monday as Romo will represent the first ever EIU player to enter the fall of fame.
He joins former EIU Head Coach Darrell Mudra as inductees from EIU.
Romo, a winner of the 2002 Walter Payton Award, which honors the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), goes down as not only one of the top players to ever come out of EIU, but also to come out of the NFL.
A three-time First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Romo went undrafted in 2003. He would later put together a historic NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-16, earning four Pro Bowl selections.
Romo becomes just the third player that played in the Ohio Valley Conference to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame joining Jim Youngblood from Tennessee Tech and George Floyd Jr. from Eastern Kentucky.
