TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- The Taylorville Tornadoes are 3-0 on the early season despite losing some of their top starters from last year.
11th year head coach Jeb Odam says that he is proud of his players and coaching staff so far but they still have a lot of things that they can get better at.
The Taylorville players credit their hot start to the cohesiveness that they have built over years of playing with each other.
The Tornadoes will aim for 4-0 when they travel to the St. Louis area to play Collinsville on Friday in a 7 p.m. showdown.