SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Rochester traveling to take on Springfield High at Memorial Stadium and both offenses were on fire in the first half.
The two teams combined for 11 touchdowns and 76 points in the first half of play. At halftime, the Rockets led 42-34.
Rochester would pull away in the second half as Rochester takes down the Senators this afternoon, 68-34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.