CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Illini are No. 18 in the AP Top-25, they are 17-5 on the year, and are No. 1 in the Big Ten following a blow out win at Indiana on Saturday. Super senior Trent Frazier had his finger prints all over that game, finishing with 23 points and four assists, both of which were team-highs.
However, that's not an unusual occurrence for the star guard. So far this season, he's third om the team in points and he leads the Illini in both steals and assists.
The question remains, how did a kid from Florida who'd never been to Illinois before, create a journey that took him from the bottom of the Big Ten to being a leader on a championship team.
