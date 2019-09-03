It was only a few years ago that Malik Turner, Blake Hance and Daniel Helm were just three Springfield-area teenagers hoping to get varsity minutes.
Now as September begins, all three find themselves in a slightly higher level than the Central State Eight: the NFL. All three have found spots on their respective rosters now that the regular season is starting up.
Former Sacred Heart-Griffin and Illinois receiver Malik Turner got some good news from Seahawks HQ when he was named to the 53-man roster. Turner worked his way to the main roster last season and caught two passes.
Jacksonville's Blake Hance has had a whirlwind spring and summer, from business school at Northwestern and the Big Ten West championship to being signed by the Bills to minicamp with the Redskins. This week, the offensive tackle got his latest bit of news: he's been signed to the Jaguars' practice squad.
Glenwood graduate Daniel Helm was released by the Chargers earlier this summer after signing a UDFA deal. After going to minicamp in LA, the Duke graduate latched on with the 49ers and has officially made the practice squad as a tight end.