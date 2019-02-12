Tuesday 2-12-19 Highlights

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Girls basketball playoffs are heating up in Classes 1A through 4A! Sports director Gordon Voit brings you as many games as possible from a busy night locally -- from the girls' 3A regional semifinals to a trio of boys basketball games featuring dunks, buzzer beaters and more!

Tuesday Slate of Games: 

MacArthur-Eisenhower (Girls 3A Regional Semifinals -- Mt. Zion)

Mt. Zion-Paris (Girls 3A Regional Semifinals -- Mt. Zion))

Eisenhower vs. U High (Boys regular season)

Lincoln vs. Bloomington (Boys regular season)

Teutopolis vs. Mattoon (Boys regular season)

[CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO FROM TUESDAY NIGHT'S SPORTSCAST!]