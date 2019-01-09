Tuesday night's high school basketball games weren't just entertaining (see: Teutopolis dunk smorgasbord against Madison). They were historic.
+ Shelbyville's Malcolm Miller broke the Rams' 57-year-old record of 2,074 career points that was held by former University of Illinois player Larry Hinton. Miller and the Rams (15-2) took care of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 75-44. (Information provided by @SHS_Rams_Bball on Twitter.)
+ LSA's Grant Karsten broke the Lions' record of 1,538 points, which was held by 2015 graduate Bryce Ellis. Karsten (who now has 1,554 points) contributed 29 on Tuesday night but LSA fell to Warrensburg-Latham 68-52. (Information provided by LSA athletic director Kurt Younghouse.)
Plus don't miss Tuesday night's other games:
+ Southeast's win on the road at Eisenhower
+ Teutopolis' fireworks display above the rim against Madison (courtesy of Repking Media)
+ Effingham's surprising blowout win over red-hot Taylorville (courtesy of Effingham AD Dave Woltman
+ Meridian's 73-63 win over visiting Pana, who is led by recent Knox College football commit Jack Armstrong