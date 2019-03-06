Tuesday night was an historic night for the WAND viewing area, as six local teams advanced in the boys high school playoffs.
WAND has you covered with highlights and interviews from around the state!
That included Central A&M's first-ever ticket to State, by virtue of a 79-69 win over Sesser-Valier in the 1A Carbondale Super-Sectional at Southern Illinois University.
Class 1A (Super-Sectional)
Central A&M 79, Sesser-Valier 69 [VIDEO: HIGHLIGHTS AND INTERVIEWS]
Triopia 71, Okawville 68
Cissna Park 76, Yorkville Christian 46
Class 2A (Super-Sectional)
Nashville 41, Teutopolis 28 [VIDEO: HIGHLIGHTS]
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, Pleasant Plains 37
Class 3A (Sectional Semifinals)
Southeast 44, Central 31 [VIDEO: HIGHLIGHTS]
Class 4A (Sectional Semifinals)
Danville 68, Pekin 57