LARGO, Fla. (WAND) -- Illinois defensive end Bobby Roundtree was a surefire pick for the NFL, with the speed that scouts crave and a knack for penetrating opponents' backfields.
Now that dream is under serious question, as Roundtree is recovering from a severe swimming accident that may mean he can never play again.
In this edition of Tupper's Take, Mark shares about the recent developments in the situation, such as Lovie Smith's week-long visit with the Roundtree family, a future medical expense fund and how the accident could be more serious than the Illini family initially thought.