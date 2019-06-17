DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Mark Tupper joined us in studio for Tupper's Take.
He discusses what to expect from Illinois Athletics Director tomorrow as Josh Whitman will hold a media roundtable.
Tupper believes two things will be brought up. The first being the Illinois hockey team and what the future holds for them as well as the football performance center.
The Illinois football team has landed another transfer. Wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe from USC will play for the Illini this fall.
Imatorbhebhe brings some athleticism as he has been recorded having a 47 inch vertical jump.