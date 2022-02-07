DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- As No. 13 Illinois prepares to take on No. 3 Purdue, Illini expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson to discuss the game, what the Illini can expect from a top-5 team, and how a win on the road could position Illinois in a great place inside the Big Ten standings.
The Illini are 17-5 on the year, are 10-2 in conference play, and have an impressive 5-2 record on the road. Purdue is 20-3 on the year and are 9-3 in conference play. They are an impressive 12-1 at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.