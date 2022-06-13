DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- In this week's edition of Tupper's Take, Illini expert Mark Tupper discusses with Evan Abramson why Jacob Grandison's decision to head East to Duke is the perfect spot for the 24-year old who is looking for his first national championship.
Grandison has spent the last three years with the Illini, including 2019-20 where he redshirted and transferred to the Illini. He entered the NBA draft before taking his name out and then entering the transfer portal. More than 30 high-profile schools were interested in him.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.