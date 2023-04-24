CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- In the newest Tupper's Take Mark Tupper stopped by to discuss the big weekend for Illinois Men's and Women's golf.
The women's team won the program's first ever Big 10 Championship while the men's team hosted their first event since 2011 and kept the trophy home.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.