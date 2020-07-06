COLUMBUS, Ohio (WAND) -- Mark Tupper breaks down House of 'Paign's opening round win over War Tampa in The Basketball Tournament (with a special guest appearance from ESPN's Dan Dakich) followed by a preview of the team's Sweet 16 showdown with defending champion Carmen's Crew on Wednesday.
House of 'Paign's 76-53 First Round win over War Tampa featured big performances from South Dakota State star Mike Daum (21 points, 13 rebounds), recent Illini graduate Andres Feliz (20 points, 7 rebounds) and 2017 Illinois graduate Malcolm Hill (15 points, 4 rebounds).
The group of mostly Illinois alumni (No. 16 overall seed) will take on No. 1 seed Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alumni plus Illini star Demetri McCamey) at 3 p.m. Central on Wednesday on ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.