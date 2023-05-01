DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- On the newest Tupper's Take Mark Tupper talks about how Bret Bielema can use his success with the NFL Draft to help with future recruiting.
Tupper's Take: How can the Illini use the NFL Draft to help with recruiting
Adeena Balthazor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Weather Forecast
Most Popular
Articles
- Pritzker Administration provides $15.3 million in home improvement grants
- Arrest made after Hillsboro grandmother stabbed in the head with scissors
- Deadly car vs. person crash per Sangamon County Coroner
- Illinois House passes cryptocurrency regulation bill
- 6 dead, 30 injured after fiery pileup involving 60 to 80 vehicles on I-55 near Farmersville
- Decatur Fire Department called to large house fire
- Champaign woman arrested for attempted murder after fistfight turns into stabbing
- Garbage bill triples for Macon Co. residents after acquisition by GFL
- Decatur woman warns of misdiagnosis due to mental health condition
- Police: Three airlifted after DUI crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.