(WAND) - Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the huge impact transfer Matthew Mayer has had on Illinois this season.
Mayer transferred from Baylor last summer where he won a national championship in 2021.
Mayer had a slow start to the season but is averaging 19 points in his last four games.
