Tupper's Take is back!
Join Mark Tupper and Gordon Voit in this socially distanced edition of Tupper's Take, where they discuss a number of questions complicating the potential return of college football this fall.
Which teams recently experienced some troubling news? What factors will affect the season's viability? What did Illinois do recently to gauge fans' feelings on the matter? Mark Tupper explains.
