(WAND) - The Big Ten further expanded on Friday. The conference announced that it was officially adding Oregon and Washington.
The move will put the conference at 18 teams. On the latest edition of Tupper's Take we discuss the fall of the Pac-12 and what it means for the landscape of college sports.
