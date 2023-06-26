DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- On the latest Tupper's Take Mark Tupper discusses the latest on Illini men's basketball after Jeremiah Williams announces he is not coming to Illinois plus the latest on recruiting for Illini football.
Tupper's Take: the latest on the Illini Men's Basketball and Football
Adeena Balthazor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Weather Forecast
Most Popular
Articles
- Rain on the way to Central Illinois this weekend
- FOID card legal battle moves forward in Sangamon County
- End of grocery tax suspension, changes to school holidays among measures taking effect at start of July
- DPD confirms one person shot near Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Powers mansion auctioned off for the second time this month
- Where to watch Fireworks across Central IL
- Missing Decatur woman located in safe condition
- Police: Man shot neighbor because his child 'left a cup on the curb outside of his house'
- The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
- Coroner identifies man killed in Champaign shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.