DECAUTR, Ill. (WAND) -- Today, Decatur Turkey Tournament organizer Mel Roustio held a cookout at Stephen Decatur Middle School.
They wanted to thank sponsors and advertisers and hope this helps attract others to donate or become sponsors themselves.
For the first time since 1970, the Decatur Turkey Tournament didn't take place last November.
But it's coming back in 2021 with an outstanding field. MacArthur, Eisenhower, Peoria Manual, Peoria High, Springfield Southeast, Champaign Central, Bolingbrook and Harvey-Thornton will all be competing.
If you would like to donate or become a sponsor, contact Mel Roustio at (217) 358-7574.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.