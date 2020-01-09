TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) -- Two years ago Tuscola was 7-19 and in the basement of the Central Illinois Conference.
This year head coach Justin Bozarth takes a moment during practice to call a Big Ten assistant coach back.
It's Illinois assistant Chin Coleman. He wants to know what time he can come watch the Warriors play.
A lot has changed in Douglas County-- Tuscola is 12-0 and led by sophomore superstar Jalen Quinn, a 6-foot-3 lefty point guard whose vision and passing ability have gotten attention from the likes of Illinois and Purdue. The Boilermakers' staff invited Quinn and Bozarth to attend their shootaround when they were in Champaign this past week.
Quinn has proved himself at the national CP3 camp in North Carolina, as a freshman, with the Indy Heat AAU program and now is averaging 21.8 points a game as a sophomore to go with 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals. This spring he'll switch to the Under Armor circuit and play for the Illinois Wolves.
But the Warriors are more than just their superstar sophomore: they also get 9-10 points from senior Jake Kibler, junior Grant Hardwick and junior Cole Cunningham. As a team the Warriors shoot an impressive 36.4 percent from deep.