CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Two local squads battling in state semifinal matchups today.
Tuscola meeting up with Scales Mound in 1A while Teutopolis went head-to-head with DePaul College Prep.
The Warriors went 8-40 from the field and scored 27 total points which is their lowest game total of the season. Tuscola would fall to Scales Mound, 40-27.
In 2A, the Shoes struggled shooting as well. T-Town went 8-32 from the field and scored a season-low 17 points, as DePaul College Prep would defeat Teutopolis, 45-17.
