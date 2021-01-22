TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) -- At Tuscola High School, basketball is back.
After the IHSA's announcement from early Friday that teams across the state could start practicing again, high schools got to work.
It's a blessing both for coaches and players who rely on the sport for mental and physical health, but also for the players who need the time playing in order to build their recruiting profile.
