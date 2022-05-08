TUSCOLA, IL. (WAND) -- For Tuscola high school track and field star Lia Patterson, there's no time like the present. Literally... because every time she hits the track, she rewrites history.
Despite being the current record holder for Tuscola high school in both the 300-meter and 100-meter hurdle races, the most amazing thing about this young athlete is the fact that she's only a freshman.
According to one of her track coaches, Gary Spezia, this is just the beginning for what people can expect from the speedster.
In her first ever time running the 300-meter hurdles, she broke a Tuscola record that was previously set 30 years ago.
Fast forward a week or so, a record that was set in 1985 at Tuscola was also broken as Peterson ran the 100-meter hurdles.
Now, she's also the current record holder for the fastest finish in the 300-meter hurdles in CIC girl's track and field meets.
