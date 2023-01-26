WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) -- The CIC girls basketball tournament championship came down to St. Teresa and undefeated Tuscola.
The Warriors won a close battle, 41-33 to claim the conference tournament title.
With the win, Tuscola is now 26-0 this season.
