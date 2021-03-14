TUSCOLA, IL. (WAND-TV) -- High school basketball is over and for the seniors who finished their last season just days ago, the game will be missed.
At Tuscola high school, there's someone else who will be missing the game of basketball as a former Warriors and not from a player's standpoint.
"With the high school basketball team, I've been here all four years, but I also managed my seventh and eighth grade year at the middle school," senior student-student manager Dillan Alcorn said.
In the 6 years he's been the Tuscola basketball manager, his duties have been plentiful.
"During basketball games, I would have to do the waters, get a sticky mat for the players so they would have a better grip on their shoes, have to film the games, id also have to get the towels, during some games when the boys were so sweaty, id have to bring up the towels to them so they were somewhat dry for the next game. And at practice I'd have to man the clock."
A one-man team, Dillan has been an instrumental part of Tuscola's success.
"Its a scary thought for us to look at what practice is gonna be like for us without him because he's a guy when practice starts, we don't have to worry about making sure everything is out where it needs to be, we don't have to worry about if we get off track, he's buzzing the horn to make sure I know its time to move on and he knows what we wanna do and how we do it. "
And if you couldn't guess. The one thing Dillan wants to do how that he's graduating is pretty obvious.
"Whenever I go to college, I plan on going to Sanford university in Alabama to go to nonprofit business to manage their basketball team as well, continuing to manage a team, and have sort of a hometown feel to me and stuff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.