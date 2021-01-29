TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) -- After 10 months of waiting, student-athletes finally got back on the court.
Today, ALAH and Tuscola battled it out on the hardwood to start the IHSA basketball season.
The Warriors executed their spectator plan to perfection. After the JV finished, they cleared the gym, sanitized it and then allowed 50 spectators in for the varsity game.
As for the game, Tuscola defeated ALAH, 58-43.
