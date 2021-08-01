TUSCOLA, IL. (WAND-TV) -- When it comes to college athletics, some athletes want to play for the school with the most name recognition, often those schools in a Power 5 conference.
Tuscola's Jalen Quinn is about something entirely different. He's about what is the best fit for himself. He wants the right type of relationships, the right type of development, and the right type of basketball.
So far, 15 schools have fallen into that different group, the offers won't stop coming in now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.